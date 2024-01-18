Kraft Singles Unveils Three New Flavors Responding to Evolving Consumer Preferences

For the first time in almost a decade, Kraft Singles, the beloved brand of individually wrapped cheese slices, is expanding its product line by unveiling three new flavors: Jalapeño, Garlic and Herb, and Caramelized Onion. The introduction of these flavors is a response to the growing interest of U.S. cheese consumers in exploring new dimensions of taste and transforming ordinary sandwiches into gourmet creations.

Advertisment

Kraft Singles: Innovation Meets Consumer Demand

These new additions are set to cater to a wide variety of dishes ranging from quick sandwiches to gourmet grilled cheese. The new flavors, which will be sold in packs of 16 slices at retailers nationwide, are priced equivalently to the existing Kraft Singles varieties. This marks the first time Kraft has innovated its Singles line in nearly 10 years. The move mirrors Kraft's commitment to innovation and aligns with consumer demand, as sales of flavored cheese slices have soared by 20% and a hefty 67% of U.S. cheese consumers have expressed openness to trying new foods.

New Flavors, New Culinary Possibilities

Advertisment

The company suggests potential recipes for the new flavors, such as a Caramelized Onion Singles ham and cheese panini, a Jalapeño-flavored steak sandwich, or a Garlic and Herb chicken Parmesan sub. The possibilities are endless, and the new flavors promise to enhance even the simplest of sandwiches. For instance, the French Onion grilled cheese can be given a twist with Caramelized Onion Singles, and the Balsamic-Roasted Broccoli and Red Pepper Grilled Cheese recipe can be elevated with these new cheese flavors. Despite being labeled as a “pasteurized prepared cheese product,” Kraft Singles are made with actual cheese, milk proteins, whey, and an emulsifying agent, ensuring quality and taste in every slice.

Embracing Change in the Cheese Market

The launch of these new flavors is a significant development in Kraft's product portfolio and represents a strategic move in the increasingly diverse cheese market. It encapsulates the brand's continuous efforts to stay ahead of the curve, while also catering to the evolving palate of the modern consumer. Kraft Singles has once again proven its commitment to innovation by understanding consumer preferences and responding with products that not only meet but exceed expectations.