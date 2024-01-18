Kraft Singles Unveils Three New Cheese Flavors in a Decade-First Expansion

In a move to shake up the cheese aisle, Kraft has announced the addition of three new flavors to its Kraft Singles product line: Jalapeño, Garlic and Herb, and Caramelized Onion. This launch marks the first flavor expansion for the brand in almost a decade and is set to hit the shelves of retailers across the United States this month.

Revolutionizing the Cheese Experience

Kraft Singles, a household name in the cheese industry, is pushing the envelope with these new flavors, designed to elevate a variety of dishes from the humble sandwich to the gourmet grilled cheese. The new flavors join the brand's already extensive range of cheese slices, which includes American Cheese, Swiss, White American, and Sharp Cheddar. Pepper Jack, introduced alongside Sharp Cheddar a decade ago, has since been discontinued.

A Response to Market Trends

The decision to expand the Kraft Singles range comes in response to a growing consumer interest in flavored cheese slices. Kraft noted a 20% increase in sales for these products, revealing a clear market gap that the brand is poised to fill. A Kraft spokesperson underscored the brand's commitment to innovation and its intent to cater to evolving consumer tastes.

Crafting Culinary Delights

Along with the launch, Kraft has offered up recipe suggestions to inspire consumers to get creative with their new cheese slices. Ideas range from a ham and cheese panini laced with Caramelized Onion Singles, a steak sandwich jazzed up with Jalapeño flavor, to a chicken Parmesan sub made tantalizing with Garlic and Herb slices. The brand also proposed a French onion grilled cheese sandwich and a Balsamic-Roasted Broccoli and Red Pepper Grilled Cheese as perfect dishes for incorporating the new cheese slices.