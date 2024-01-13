Korean-Style Fried Chicken Tops Global Popularity Charts

The global appeal of Korean-style fried chicken has been affirmed by a recent international survey, the results of which revealed that it is the most favored Korean dish among non-Koreans. Conducted by the South Korean government, the comprehensive study involved around 9,000 participants from 18 major cities globally, excluding individuals of Korean descent. As per the survey, 16.5% of respondents expressed their preference for Korean-style fried chicken, renowned for its distinctive preparation method and flavorful sauces.

Popularity of Other Korean Dishes

Instant ramen and kimchi trailed behind in popularity, garnering 11.1% and 9.8% of preferences respectively. Interestingly, samgyetang, the traditional chicken soup, was less favored, securing only 2% of the vote. Despite not securing the top spot, kimchi emerged as the most recognized Korean dish, with 40.2% associating it with Korean cuisine. Other well-known dishes included bibimbap, bulgogi, and Korean barbecue.

Growing Awareness and New Ventures

The survey, conducted annually by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, and the Korean Food Promotion Institute, also highlighted a growing awareness of Korean food. Approximately 60% of respondents claimed familiarity with Korean cuisine, a figure that has been increasing consistently for five years. As the popularity of Korean cuisine surges, new ventures are emerging to meet the demand. Simon Kim, owner of Cote Korean Steakhouse, is preparing to open a new fried chicken restaurant, Coqodaq, in Manhattan. Despite the existence of numerous fried chicken options in New York City, Kim is optimistic about the success of his new venture. Coqodaq aims to elevate the Korean-style fried chicken by using air-chilled free-range chicken and a unique brine for marinating. Alongside the chicken, the restaurant also plans to offer top-tier wines and exceptional hospitality, thereby distinguishing itself from other fried chicken establishments.

Shake Shack’s Korean-style Menu

Shake Shack is also joining the Korean-style fried chicken trend with its new seasonal menu. The fast-food chain is offering a crispy, white-meat chicken breast coated in a spicy and sweet Gochujang glaze, topped with white kimchi slaw, on a toasted potato bun. They are also serving a Korean BBQ Burger and customers can pair both with a side of Spicy Korean BBQ Fries or Spicy Korean BBQ Cheese Fries, as well as three new seasonal lemonade flavors.