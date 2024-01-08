en English
Economy

Korean Ramyeon Exports Reach New Record High

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 5:56 pm EST
Instant noodles, known as ‘Ramyeon’ in Korean, have become a symbol of Korean food culture worldwide, marking a new era in the international food industry. This simple, yet flavorful dish has seen a surge in popularity, reaching a new record high in exports and reflecting the growing global appetite for Korean food products. The data indicates a cultural shift, largely influenced by the ‘Hallyu wave’ – a term for the global popularity of South Korea’s entertainment and pop culture.

Record-Breaking Exports

According to recent reports, the export volume of Korean ramyeon has reached an all-time high, with a staggering 24% increase from the previous year. This marks the ninth consecutive year of rising exports, signaling the growing international recognition of Korean cuisine. Leading ramyeon brands like Nongshim and Samyang are extending their reach into foreign markets, contributing to this record-breaking surge.

One cannot overlook the role of Korean popular culture, known as K-content, in this trend. The global impact of K-pop sensation BTS, and the portrayal of ramyeon in Korean dramas and variety shows, has significantly boosted the international consumption of Korean food. The favorite bulgogi ramen of BTS member Kim Taehyung has played a significant role in the rising exports.

Impact on Korean Economy

The increasing exports of ramyeon not only boost the Korean food industry but also contribute significantly to the country’s economy. The rise in ramyeon exports is an encouraging sign of the strengthening position of Korean products in the global market. If this trend continues, it may spur further growth and development in the food industry and beyond.

As Korean food continues to gain popularity and the demand for convenient, flavorful food options grows, the exports of ramyeon are expected to continue their upward trajectory. The humble ramyeon, once a simple staple of Korean households, is now a global sensation – a testament to the power of cultural exchange and the universal appeal of good food.

Economy Food South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

