KK Grubb Hubb Rises from Ashes: Food Truck Thrives on Main Street, Washington C.H.

Following a devastating fire in late December 2023, KK Grubb Hubb, a beloved local eatery in Washington Court House, Ohio, has adeptly pivoted to a mobile operation. Co-owner Kay Terry and her team, including Jacob Maddox, Kelly Terry, and chef Tyler Mitchell, are now serving their signature dishes from a food truck strategically placed on Main Street, right across from the city administration building. This move not only ensures the business's continuity but also retains its presence in the heart of the community.

Adapting to Adversity

After the fire gutted the KK Grubb Hubb's original location at the corner of Court and Fayette streets, the owners were quick to strategize a comeback. The decision to operate from a food truck allows the establishment to maintain its connection with customers while the building undergoes extensive renovations. According to Kay Terry, the establishment is committed to preserving the essence of their 1980s themed restaurant, ensuring that their cherished menu and ambiance remain integral to their identity.

Community Support and Future Plans

The City of Washington C.H. has shown remarkable support for the business by allowing the food truck to occupy a prime spot on Main Street for an extended period. This gesture underscores the community's commitment to supporting local businesses in times of crisis. Kay Terry revealed that the future plans include not only reopening the restaurant with its established menu and arcade games but also adding a new feature to the second floor of the renovated building, details of which remain under wraps until next year.

Long Road to Recovery

While the renovations have begun, the road to recovery is long, with the reopening slated for next year. Despite the challenges, the KK Grubb Hubb team remains optimistic, viewing this interim period as an opportunity to explore new avenues and strengthen community ties. Their resilience and innovative approach to overcoming adversity serve as a beacon of hope for other businesses facing similar challenges.

The story of KK Grubb Hubb's adaptation and perseverance is a testament to the strength of community and the enduring spirit of small businesses. As they navigate this transitional phase, the anticipation for what lies ahead on the second floor, alongside the return of their nostalgic 1980s theme and beloved dishes, keeps the community eagerly awaiting their grand reopening.