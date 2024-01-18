Kiolbassa Smoked Meats Marks 75 Years with Rebranding and Philanthropic Initiatives

Marking a significant milestone in its illustrious journey, Kiolbassa Smoked Meats, the San Antonio-based family-owned company, is celebrating its diamond jubilee. The 75th anniversary brings with it initiatives that encapsulate the company's deep-rooted heritage, unwavering commitment to quality, and active involvement in community betterment.

Kiolbassa's Rebranding: Honoring Tradition, Embracing the Future

The company, under the leadership of its CEO, Michael Kiolbassa, has chosen this momentous occasion to express deep gratitude towards all the stakeholders contributing to its successful journey. These include loyal customers, dedicated suppliers, and committed team members who have played instrumental roles in achieving this milestone. In an emblematic move reflecting its steadfast adherence to authenticity, Kiolbassa has updated the name of its signature smoked sausage from "Polish" to "Traditional". This rebranding, while preserving the rich flavors and high standards established over decades, is designed to better resonate with the contemporary consumer.

Philanthropy: A Cornerstone of Kiolbassa's Legacy

Philanthropy forms a crucial part of Kiolbassa's identity, with the company continually striving to give back to the community. This ethos is reflected in its ongoing initiatives such as Links of Love, a program conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Bobby's Legacy. The latter, a heartfelt tribute to Robert Alfred Kiolbassa, the son of the founders, supports non-profit organizations and fundraising events. Under this initiative, for every two 10 lb. boxes purchased, Kiolbassa donates one box of Traditional polish-style sausage. Kiolbassa Smoked Meats has been an industry leader in providing high-quality smoked sausage products since its inception in 1949, and continues to enrich lives through its products and philanthropic endeavors.

Fresh Start: New Packaging, Same Quality

As part of the celebrations, the new packaging sporting the updated name will grace retail and club stores starting from late January. This marks a fresh chapter in Kiolbassa's journey while reaffirming its commitment to quality and tradition. As Kiolbassa Smoked Meats steps into the future, it carries with it a legacy of quality, authenticity, and community involvement, ready to write the next chapters of its remarkable story.