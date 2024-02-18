Kino Leeds' Pastry Club: A Symphony of Seven Courses

In the heart of Leeds, a city known for its rich cultural tapestry and vibrant dining scene, sits Kino, a gem that offers more than just a meal. It offers an experience. At the helm of this culinary adventure is former MasterChef semi-finalist Josh Whitehead, who has brought something truly unique to the table with the monthly Pastry Club. On a night when the air is filled with the scent of butter and sugar, for £45 a head, guests are treated to a symphony of seven courses, each a testament to the art of pastry.

An Evening of Elegance and Indulgence

Imagine stepping into an intimate setting where the lighting is soft, and the anticipation is palpable. This is Kino Leeds on Pastry Club night. The menu, a carefully curated selection of pies, pastries, and profiteroles, is not just food; it's a storytelling session on a plate. Each course, introduced by Josh Whitehead himself, is a chapter on flavors and textures. From the crisp layers of arlettes to the delicate puff of a vol-au-vent filled with pumpkin, the dishes are a showcase of skillful execution and creative vision. The highlight, a religieuse of pumpkin seeds, encapsulates the essence of autumn in a bite, demonstrating the innovative approach Kino Leeds takes towards pastry.

Kino Leeds doesn't just cater to the sweet tooth. The diverse and innovative menu features options for every dietary preference, including vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, and nut-free dishes. Signature offerings such as the Pâté en Croûte Du Jour, Smoked Ham Fritter with Apricot Mustard, and the exquisite Venison Pithivier give diners a glimpse into the breadth of Josh Whitehead's culinary expertise. It's this commitment to inclusivity and innovation that makes Kino Leeds a standout in the city's dining landscape.

More Than Just a Meal

The Pastry Club at Kino Leeds is more than just a dining experience; it's a celebration of the communal joy of eating. The intimate setting fosters an atmosphere of warmth and exclusivity, while the attentive service ensures that every guest feels special. The opportunity to engage in small conversations with Josh throughout the evening adds a personal touch that elevates the experience. Whether it's a special night out or a curious exploration into the world of pastry, Kino Leeds offers an unforgettable journey.

In a city as bustling and diverse as Leeds, Kino stands out as a beacon for those seeking something out of the ordinary. Designed to be the perfect pre-or post-show dining spot for Leeds Grand Theatre and Howard Assembly Room goers, it has carved a niche for itself. Under the guidance of Josh Whitehead, the restaurant has become synonymous with innovation, quality, and a deep respect for local produce.

The Pastry Club is a testament to this ethos, offering an intimate and memorable experience that goes beyond the palate to touch the hearts of those who dine there. From the first bite of an arlette to the last crumb of a profiterole, each dish at Kino Leeds is a piece of a larger narrative—one of passion, creativity, and the endless possibilities that come with a simple ingredient like pastry.