King's Favorite Dish Boosts Local Restaurant's Popularity

The 17th King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim, is not just a monarch but also a food aficionado. His taste buds have found a familiar home at Restoran HD in Muar, a local establishment famed for its mutton briyani and roti canai. Sultan Ibrahim's personal favorite, roti canai with mutton gravy, has seen a surge in popularity following the King's patronage.

A Monarch Among Commoners

Restoran HD's owner, Hassan Daud, shared that Sultan Ibrahim often visits the restaurant early in the morning, sometimes commuting via bicycle or motorcycle from his nearby palace. In a true testament to his humility, the King shuns special treatment during these visits. Instead, he encourages Hassan to continue serving other patrons while he mingles with them, a practice that has endeared him to both the restaurant staff and its regulars.

A Demand that Challenges Supply

With the King's endorsement, the demand for roti canai with mutton gravy has skyrocketed, especially on weekends. The surge in popularity has brought challenges of its own. Hassan now sometimes struggles to meet the increasing demand for this dish, a testament to the influence of Sultan Ibrahim's palate.

The Man Behind the Culinary Magic

Hassan, who learned to cook mutton briyani from a friend in Madras, India, around 40 years ago, runs the restaurant with the aid of his wife and daughter-in-law. The popularity of his dishes, crowned by the royal approval of Sultan Ibrahim, is a source of immense pride for him. The King's support has not only boosted the restaurant's reputation but also its business as more customers are drawn in to try the dishes favored by the King.