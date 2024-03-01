King's Castle Relocates to Preston City Centre from Lostock Hall

King's Castle, a beloved US-style fast-food chain, is set to close its doors in Lostock Hall in early April, relocating to a more central location in Preston city centre. Known for its distinctive square pizzas, 'belly buster burgers', and creamy shakes, the brand aims to expand its presence and accessibility amidst a growing fanbase.

End of an Era, Start of a New Chapter

The closure of the Lostock Hall branch marks the end of an era for King's Castle in the locality. However, it also signals the beginning of a new chapter with the opening of a new branch in Church Street, Preston. While a specific date for the opening has not been confirmed, anticipation is building among fans of the fast-food chain. For those unable to wait, the Blackburn restaurant located in Darwen Street, which opened its doors in 2021, continues to serve up the chain's signature dishes.

Strategic Move to Preston City Centre

This strategic relocation is seen as a move to capitalize on the bustling environment of Preston city centre, promising greater foot traffic and visibility. The decision to move comes after careful consideration of the brand's growth and its commitment to serving its loyal customer base more efficiently. The new location in Church Street is expected to draw in both existing fans and new customers, further solidifying King's Castle's presence in the fast-food industry.

What's Next for King's Castle?

As King's Castle prepares for its transition to Preston city centre, questions about the future and expectations from the brand are at the forefront. Will this move usher in new menu items, or perhaps a different dining experience tailored to the city's demographics? While specifics remain under wraps, one thing is clear: King's Castle is poised for an exciting phase of growth and expansion, with the promise of continuing to deliver the comfort food that has made it a household name.