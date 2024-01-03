Killen’s BBQ Ushers in New Era with Full Service Dining Experience

Renowned Texas barbecue establishment, Killen’s BBQ, in Pearland, is set to tantalize local food enthusiasts with its latest offering – full service dining. This new service, accessible from 5 to 9 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, will commence on January 9, 2024.

A Reshuffle in Killen’s Empire

This announcement follows the recent closure of Killen’s TMX, a specialty restaurant offering Tex-Mex cuisine under the auspices of the same pitmaster, Ronnie Killen. The TMX restaurant closed its doors over the Christmas weekend, marking the end of its lease agreement. The inclusion of popular dishes from TMX in the Killen’s BBQ menu and the transition of its staff to the barbecue restaurant has been hinted at, stirring curiosity among the restaurant’s patrons.

Anticipation Among Foodies

The news of this culinary pivot has created a buzz within the Pearland area’s foodie community. The anticipation is palpable, with many speculating about the potential new menu items that will be introduced. The restaurant’s announcement on Facebook has amplified this excitement, promising an enriched dining experience for its customers.

Continued Acclaim for Killen’s BBQ

Killen’s BBQ enjoys a sterling reputation within the local food scene. The establishment has been consistently recognized by the Houston Chronicle food team as one of Houston’s top 100 restaurants. The barbecue spot has also been celebrated as one of the city’s best, holding its own among a landscape of competitive barbecue offerings.