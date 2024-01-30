Khairul Aming Ventures into Dendeng Market with New Product Launch

Following the triumph of his first product, Sambal Nyet, popular Malaysian influencer-turned-entrepreneur Khairul Aming has announced the launch of a new product, Dendeng Nyet Berapi, under his Khairulaming Brand. The launch is set to take place on February 2, with the sale of 80,000 units via a TikTok LIVE event, a platform that has previously shown great promise in boosting the brand's sales.

Year-long R&D and Strategic Investment

A year-long research and development process has gone into the new product, focusing on recipe refinement, machinery, packaging, and storage. This long-term commitment to product development is a testament to Khairul's dedication to maintaining high quality. Dendeng Nyet Berapi, a ready-to-eat, preserved dried meat dish, represents a strategic expansion of the brand's product line in a market already brimming with similar options.

Automation in Production and Quality Control

Ensuring consistent quality and addressing potential issues, such as bottle leakages, Khairul has integrated automation into the product's manufacturing process. This move not only streamlines production but also guarantees the delivery of a top-notch product to consumers.

Impressive Sales and Reinvestment into Business

After achieving impressive sales in 2023, with earnings reaching RM20 million, a 40% increase from the previous year, Khairul has chosen to reinvest into the business. An allocation of RM2 million has been set aside specifically for the launch of the new product, further demonstrating Khairul's commitment to his brand's growth and diversification.

The introduction of Dendeng Nyet Berapi is poised to elevate the Khairulaming Brand and its presence in the market, setting the stage for a promising year ahead.