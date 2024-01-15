KFC’s App-Exclusive 50% Discount on Original Recipe Bucket to Boost Digital Adoption

Fast-food giant KFC has introduced a tantalising promotional offer, providing customers with a 50% discount on their coveted 6-piece Original Recipe Bucket. However, the catch is that this deal is exclusively available via the KFC App. The offer, which launched on Monday, January 15, has a narrow window and will only remain valid until Sunday, January 21.

Promotional Series to Boost KFC’s Digital Footprint

This enticing offer is not a one-off event. Instead, it’s part of a strategic five-week campaign rolled out by KFC. The fast-food chain plans to announce a fresh, exclusive deal on January 22, following the end of the current promotion. The intent behind this series of promotions is to attract customers to KFC’s digital ordering system. By doing so, KFC aims to increase its digital footprint and build a larger, more committed customer base.

A Strategic Move to Stimulate Interest

These promotions are not just about giving customers a taste of KFC’s popular menu items at slashed prices. They serve a dual purpose. On the one hand, they entice customers with significant discounts on fan-favourite dishes. On the other hand, they stimulate interest in the KFC App, nudging customers towards adopting the digital medium for ordering their favourite fast food. The strategy is clear and effective: offer mouth-watering discounts on popular items, but make these discounts available exclusively through the KFC App.

Details of the 50% Discount Offer

The current deal, offering a 50% discount on a 6-piece Original Recipe Bucket, is valid for in-restaurant orders, KFC Delivery, or Collect with the KFC App at participating restaurants. Prices, post discount, will typically range from £5.24 – £6. However, the deal is limited to one per transaction, reinforcing the exclusivity of the offer.

In conclusion, the series of deals throughout January, available exclusively through the KFC App, is a calculated move by KFC. This campaign is designed to increase app usage, drive digital transformation, and generate renewed interest in its classic menu items by offering them at reduced price points.