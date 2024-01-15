en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

KFC’s App-Exclusive 50% Discount on Original Recipe Bucket to Boost Digital Adoption

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:16 am EST
KFC’s App-Exclusive 50% Discount on Original Recipe Bucket to Boost Digital Adoption

Fast-food giant KFC has introduced a tantalising promotional offer, providing customers with a 50% discount on their coveted 6-piece Original Recipe Bucket. However, the catch is that this deal is exclusively available via the KFC App. The offer, which launched on Monday, January 15, has a narrow window and will only remain valid until Sunday, January 21.

Promotional Series to Boost KFC’s Digital Footprint

This enticing offer is not a one-off event. Instead, it’s part of a strategic five-week campaign rolled out by KFC. The fast-food chain plans to announce a fresh, exclusive deal on January 22, following the end of the current promotion. The intent behind this series of promotions is to attract customers to KFC’s digital ordering system. By doing so, KFC aims to increase its digital footprint and build a larger, more committed customer base.

A Strategic Move to Stimulate Interest

These promotions are not just about giving customers a taste of KFC’s popular menu items at slashed prices. They serve a dual purpose. On the one hand, they entice customers with significant discounts on fan-favourite dishes. On the other hand, they stimulate interest in the KFC App, nudging customers towards adopting the digital medium for ordering their favourite fast food. The strategy is clear and effective: offer mouth-watering discounts on popular items, but make these discounts available exclusively through the KFC App.

Details of the 50% Discount Offer

The current deal, offering a 50% discount on a 6-piece Original Recipe Bucket, is valid for in-restaurant orders, KFC Delivery, or Collect with the KFC App at participating restaurants. Prices, post discount, will typically range from £5.24 – £6. However, the deal is limited to one per transaction, reinforcing the exclusivity of the offer.

In conclusion, the series of deals throughout January, available exclusively through the KFC App, is a calculated move by KFC. This campaign is designed to increase app usage, drive digital transformation, and generate renewed interest in its classic menu items by offering them at reduced price points.

0
Business Food
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
24 seconds ago
Thomson Reuters Acquires Majority Stake in Pagero Group
Thomson Reuters, the multinational mass media conglomerate, has made a strategic acquisition, securing a majority stake in the Pagero Group. The deal, announced on a Monday, involved the purchase of stocks from several key stakeholders, including Summa Equity, Pagero’s CEO Bengt Nilsson, members of the management team, and employees. The acquisition propels Thomson Reuters closer
Thomson Reuters Acquires Majority Stake in Pagero Group
Renault India Charts a Comeback with New Launches in 2024: A Look at the New-Gen Duster
2 mins ago
Renault India Charts a Comeback with New Launches in 2024: A Look at the New-Gen Duster
Travelodge Appoints Kirsty Berry as New Head of Estates
2 mins ago
Travelodge Appoints Kirsty Berry as New Head of Estates
The Scam of Fake Car Hire Firms, Amazon Prime Video's Ad Pivot, M&S's Fashion Comeback, and the Stabilizing Housing Market
53 seconds ago
The Scam of Fake Car Hire Firms, Amazon Prime Video's Ad Pivot, M&S's Fashion Comeback, and the Stabilizing Housing Market
Abu Dhabi Chamber Scores Triple ISO Certifications: A New Landmark in Excellence
1 min ago
Abu Dhabi Chamber Scores Triple ISO Certifications: A New Landmark in Excellence
LeaseCrunch Secures Investment from Aquiline Capital Partners: A New Chapter in Lease Accounting
2 mins ago
LeaseCrunch Secures Investment from Aquiline Capital Partners: A New Chapter in Lease Accounting
Latest Headlines
World News
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
47 seconds
UNMISS Blue Helmets Bring Relief to Displaced South Sudanese with Free Medical Services
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
1 min
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
1 min
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
2 mins
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
4 mins
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
4 mins
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
4 mins
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
7 mins
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
7 mins
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
37 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
58 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app