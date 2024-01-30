KFC Ushers in Chinese New Year with Special HuatWear Shorts and New Menu Items

In a unique and vibrant celebration of the Chinese New Year, KFC has unveiled a special promotion featuring CNY-themed HuatWear shorts. Exclusive and limited in edition, these shorts will be available from February 6, promising to add a distinct touch to the festive season.

Auspicious HuatWear Shorts

Designed in a bright, auspicious red, the HuatWear shorts are adorned with symbols of prosperity and good luck. The cheerful God of Fortune, prosperity coins, and longevity peaches embellish these shorts, making them a visual representation of the festive spirit. The shorts have been designed in consultation with renowned Singaporean Feng Shui Master, Jet Lee, adding another layer of authenticity to their appeal.

These shorts can be availed for free with the purchase of any Chicken Bak Kwa meal or bundle from KFC's Lunar New Year menu. However, only 888 pieces are available for redemption, emphasizing the limited-edition nature of the offer. The shorts are redeemable at select KFC branches in Singapore.

KFC's Lunar New Year Delights

Adding to the festive excitement, KFC has also introduced its first-ever chicken bak kwa, a traditional CNY delicacy, and a chicken bak kwa burger. The burger features a crispy Zinger fillet with smoky and savory seasoning, mayonnaise, lettuce, and Chicken Bak Kwa bits, all sandwiched between sesame buns. For those who prefer fried chicken, KFC presents the Chicken Bak Kwa Crunch, seasoned similarly and topped with chicken bak kwa bits.

The fast-food giant is also offering special digital exclusive deals on their app and website, including options like two for 5 KFC Wraps, 10 piece KFC Nuggets for 5, and an 8 piece bucket of chicken for just 10. Panda Rewards members have the added advantage of playing the Lunar New Year Good Fortune Scratcher Game to win exclusive offers. Domino's is also joining the festivities with a free medium two-topping pizza coupon with any purchase of 7.99 or more.