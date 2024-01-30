KEY Sparkling Water Expands Reach with Coborn's Distribution Partnership

KEY Sparkling Water, renowned for its use of real fruit ingredients and achieving optimal carbonation levels, has unveiled its maiden distribution partnership with Coborn's. This significant move aims to enhance the accessibility of its products to the customer base in the Upper Midwest.

KEY's Mission and Product Range

Mike Pilkington, the Co-Founder of KEY Beverage Company, displayed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating that it aligns perfectly with the company's mission to provide healthy hydration options. The range of KEY's sparkling waters includes popular flavors such as Key Lime, Blood Orange Cherry, and Pineapple Passionfruit. These beverages will now be available at Coborn's stores, catering to the needs and preferences of health-conscious and sober consumers.

Alignment with Customer Needs

Will Larson from Coborn's emphasized the alignment of KEY's product offerings with customer needs and preferences. The company's sparkling water has previously tasted success on Amazon and its website. The recent partnership with Coborn's is a testament to its increasing popularity in the highly competitive sparkling water market.

Company Backgrounds

Based in Saratoga Springs, NY, KEY was founded by Mike and Evan Pilkington. On the other hand, Coborn's is an employee-owned grocery retailer with a history spanning over a century in the Upper Midwest. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the growth trajectory of KEY Sparkling Water.