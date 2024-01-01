en English
Food

Ketchup vs Mustard: A Nutritional Showdown

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:41 am EST
There is a universally relished duo that, through the ages, has graced tables and tantalized taste buds worldwide. It’s the classic duet of ketchup and mustard, two condiments that reign supreme in their ubiquity.

Yet, their impact on our health is a topic of perennial debate. Recently, registered dietitians have dissected their nutritional content and health implications, providing insights that may help to settle the ketchup versus mustard debate.

Unraveling the Ketchup Conundrum

Known for its sweet tanginess, ketchup is a blend of tomatoes, vinegar, corn syrup, salt, and spices, with some brands adding extra seasonings for a unique spin. A tablespoon of this red delight packs approximately 19 calories, four grams of sugar, and 150 mg of sodium.

At face value, these numbers may seem daunting, especially given the high sugar and salt content relative to other condiments. But this is where the narrative takes a twist.

Ketchup is a potent source of lycopene, an antioxidant with potential protective properties against prostate cancer. It also frequently serves as a ‘masking’ food in the Food Chaining concept, helping introduce new food items to picky eaters.

However, it’s essential to note the high levels of added sugars and sodium in many ketchup brands. Hence, dietitians recommend choosing brands without added sugars or high fructose corn syrup and opting for low-sodium alternatives when necessary.

Mustard: The Yellow Delight

Classic mustard, on the other hand, is a simple concoction of mustard seeds, vinegar, salt, and spices. Interestingly, it usually forgoes sugar, unless it’s a sweet variant like honey mustard.

The nutrition labels for most types of mustard signal zero calories per serving, a fact attributable to a serving containing less than five calories. This allows brands to round down to zero. A teaspoon of mustard typically harbors about 3-5 calories and 110 mg of sodium.

Dietitians suggest being mindful of serving sizes and avoiding ketchup with artificial sweeteners like sucralose, which could contribute to insulin resistance over the long haul. So, while both condiments have their nutritional benefits and drawbacks, their health impact largely depends on the amount and frequency of consumption.

Food Health
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

