Food

Kellogg’s Chocolate Corn Flakes Return After 11-Year Absence, Delighting Fans

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:56 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 6:35 am EST
After an 11-year hiatus, Kellogg’s has announced the triumphant return of chocolate Corn Flakes. The company is set to reprise this fan-favorite cereal, which was sadly discontinued in 2013, but has maintained a devoted following ever since. The relaunch is causing quite a stir among cereal enthusiasts, many of whom have shared nostalgic memories of the cereal, coupled with plans to stock up as soon as it hits Tesco’s shelves.

Revamped Recipe for a New Generation

Staying true to its original form, the new chocolate Corn Flakes will feature the same iconic flakes, but with a twist. This time, they’re enveloped in a new cocoa recipe designed to ramp up the crunch and intensify the chocolate flavor. The revamped breakfast staple promises a delightful balance of nostalgia and novelty, with an improved texture and flavor profile that’s bound to captivate a new generation of cereal lovers.

Exclusive Launch at Tesco Stores

For the time being, chocolate Corn Flakes will be available exclusively at Tesco stores nationwide, starting next week. A 450g box is priced at £3.29, making it a touch more expensive than the regular 500g box of Corn Flakes, which costs around £2.25. However, Kellogg’s has plans to expand distribution to more retailers in the future, making it more widely accessible for fans across the country.

Over Six Billion Packets and Counting

Since the introduction of Corn Flakes in 1922, over six billion packets have been produced in the UK alone. With the return of chocolate Corn Flakes, this number is set to rise, as cereal lovers flock to stores to get their hands on a box. In other food news, McDonald’s is also set to bring back a beloved menu item, while Heinz has introduced a controversial new ketchup flavor.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

