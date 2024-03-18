Kellie Spooner Crowned Champion in Cullen Skink World Championships 2023

The quaint Moray town of Cullen, renowned for its traditional Scottish soup, hosted a culinary contest that attracted attention worldwide. The Cullen Skink World Championships, a competition that challenges chefs to create the best version of the famed soup, made from smoked haddock, milk, potato, and onion, saw professionals and amateurs alike vying for the prestigious title.

Competition Heats Up in Cullen

On a spirited Sunday, contestants gathered at the Seafield Arms Hotel, each given 45 minutes to prepare their culinary creations. Among the participants was Kellie Spooner from the Aberlour Hotel, who not only clinched the title for the traditional recipe category but also triumphed in the 'with-a-twist' contest. Her innovative 'with-a-twist' recipe incorporated unique flavors, including haggis and black pudding bonbons (blaggis) and deep-fried capers, a combination that delighted the judges and spectators alike. "I got two, I am so chuffed," Spooner expressed her joy to BBC Scotland News, encouraging others to "Enjoy cooking the Skink and just do whatever you want to do."

A Tribute to Graham Bell

This year's competition bore significant emotional weight, held in memory of Graham Bell, the treasurer and secretary of the Discover Cullen organization, who passed away last December. Bell was a pivotal figure in the championships, and his contributions were fondly remembered. David McCubbin of Discover Cullen acknowledged Bell's efforts, hoping the event served as a "fitting tribute." The community's response was overwhelmingly positive, with the event not only celebrating culinary expertise but also commemorating a beloved local figure.

A Festival of Flavors and Community Spirit

The championships were more than a competition; they were a celebration of Cullen's rich culinary heritage and a testament to the community's spirit. Spectators, who were also given the chance to taste and vote for their favorite dishes, experienced occasional shortages of spoons, highlighting the event's popularity. Alison Taylor and Kai-Uwe Stutzkeitz took home the people's choice awards in the traditional and 'with-a-twist' categories, respectively, adding to the day's festivities.