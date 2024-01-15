en English
Food

Kelantan Man Shatters Record for Most Expensive Plate of Nasi Kandar

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
Kelantan Man Shatters Record for Most Expensive Plate of Nasi Kandar

A culinary challenge in Malaysia has taken an unexpected turn, with a man from Kelantan setting a new record for the most expensive plate of nasi kandar ever purchased. The man, who had travelled from Kelantan to Penang, spent a whopping RM79 on a single plate of the delicacy, surpassing the previous record of RM69 set by a man from Johor.

The Record-Breaking Plate

The record-breaking dish was no ordinary plate of nasi kandar. It was loaded with seven squids, seven prawns, chicken, a squid egg, okra, and white rice. The staff of the renowned Penang restaurant, where the record was set, were taken aback by the man’s dedication to breaking the record. His journey from Kelantan and his willingness to spend such a significant sum on a single dish were testament to his commitment to experiencing all the restaurant had to offer.

Social Media Buzz

The customer’s gastronomic feat quickly went viral on social media. His post about the meal garnered significant attention, receiving 1.6k likes and comments. The event proved to be an inspiration for other netizens, with one expressing an intent to break the new record during an upcoming school holiday.

Cultural Significance

This event is a testament to the cultural significance and popularity of nasi kandar. More than just a meal, it is a symbol of the rich culinary heritage of Malaysia. The lengths to which individuals are prepared to go to partake in this culinary challenge serve to highlight the deep connection Malaysians have with their food and their willingness to celebrate it in unique and memorable ways.

Food Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

