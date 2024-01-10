KEK Seafood Opens Nostalgic Themed Outlet at SAFRA Punggol

Renowned zi char restaurant, KEK Seafood, has opened its third outlet at SAFRA Punggol, Singapore, delivering an immersive dining experience that celebrates the city-state’s rich past. The restaurant, famous for its unique blend of nostalgia and delectable cuisine, has taken the Singaporean dining scene by storm.

Nostalgia Meets Gastronomy

The interior design of the new outlet is a tribute to Singapore’s history and culture. An archway resembling an Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantry welcomes guests, while the seating area is inspired by old-school swings. The décor mimics local streets and traffic elements, creating an atmosphere that evokes memories of yesteryears.

Further enhancing the restaurant’s ambience are murals and designs that pay homage to the city’s vibrant hawker culture and day-to-day life. From Alexandra Village’s classic hawker-style dining to SAFRA Tampines’ mural celebrating Singaporean hawkers, every KEK Seafood outlet is a testament to the brand’s commitment to preserving and promoting the city’s culinary heritage.

Exclusive Menu with Signature Dishes

At the SAFRA Punggol outlet, guests can look forward to an exclusive menu featuring signature dishes like Moonlight Horfun and Marmite Chicken. These culinary masterpieces have earned the restaurant a coveted Michelin Plate for seven consecutive years.

Other exclusive offerings include Grilled Assorted Seafood with KEK’s homemade sauce and Sizzling Claypot Moonlight Horfun, adding to the restaurant’s reputation for ‘shiok’ food. However, it’s important to note that the restaurant is not halal certified.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

With its Insta-worthy interiors and exceptional menu, the SAFRA Punggol outlet is all set to offer guests a dining experience that’s both delicious and nostalgic. The only element missing from this trip down memory lane is staff in thematic costumes.

Located at 9 Sentul Crescent 02-01 SAFRA Punggol Singapore 828654, the restaurant operates from 11am to 2pm and 5pm to 10pm daily. For reservations, guests can contact the restaurant at Tel: 9691 0616.