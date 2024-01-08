KeeTa Captures 37% of Hong Kong’s Food Delivery Market: A Sustainable Success?

With a sweeping 37% hold on Hong Kong’s food delivery market, Meituan’s entrant, KeeTa, has proven itself a formidable player since its debut in May last year. Coming in a close second to Delivery Hero SE’s Foodpanda at 42%, and surpassing Deliveroo Plc’s 20%, KeeTa’s rapid expansion is a result of a strategic maneuver involving heavy subsidies to lure both users and delivery personnel.

Expansion Strategy

Beginning its journey from Mong Kok, KeeTa’s influence now extends to affluent areas on Hong Kong Island. Yet, it’s overall market share lags behind at 21%, trailing Foodpanda’s 54% and Deliveroo’s 25%. The reason for this deficit stems from its lack of pickup and grocery services, which contribute to over a third of its competitors’ total orders. Furthermore, KeeTa’s average order value is less, at HK$102, compared to Foodpanda’s HK$168 and Deliveroo’s HK$185.

Growth Projections and Analyses

Despite these numbers, KeeTa has made an impressive impact with over 1.3 million downloads, and a predicted 30% surge in order volume growth rate. However, analysts argue that the ripple effects on Meituan’s overall revenue will likely be minimal due to the constrained local market. Moreover, they raise concerns about the long-term sustainability of a subsidy-driven strategy, warning that customers may switch platforms once subsidies taper off.

Share Market Impact

These concerns, coupled with apprehensions about Meituan’s need to rectify issues within other divisions and the potential financial implications of an international expansion based on a high subsidy model, have sent ripples through the share market. Meituan’s shares dipped by up to 4.6% amid these uncertainties.