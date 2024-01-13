Karnataka Anganwadis Swap Groundnut Chikkis with Millet Laddus in Dietary Overhaul

In a move to enhance the nutritional well-being of children in Anganwadis, the Karnataka government has embarked on a pilot project to revamp their menu. This initiative highlights the government’s commitment to fostering the health of its youngest citizens, squarely addressing issues of dietary dissatisfaction and quality concerns flagged during routine checks by the Department of Women and Child Development.

Replacing Groundnut Chikkis with Millet Laddus

At the heart of this project is the replacement of groundnut chikkis with millet laddus for breakfast, a shift precipitated by reports of children refusing to eat or falling ill after consuming the peanut chikki. The government’s decision to venture into millet-based alternatives also aligns with the global trend of incorporating these nutrient-rich grains into mainstream diets, owing to their numerous health benefits.

Revised Menu Ensures Nutritional Balance

The revised menu features a variety of nutrient-rich items, with a strong focus on millet-based alternatives. In addition to the millet laddus, the government has introduced a ready-to-eat mix for khichdi, ensuring a diversified and balanced diet that caters to the nutritional needs of the children. Notably, milk and eggs will continue to be integral parts of the daily offerings, preserving the existing lunch menu.

Changes in Supply of Raw Materials

As part of this initiative, the government has also made changes to the supply of raw materials for meal preparation in Anganwadis. While previously supplying jaggery for chikki, rice, pulses, and other groceries, the department will now purchase only vegetables, rice, and pulses. It will also provide a ready-to-mix powder for sambar, further simplifying the meal preparation process and ensuring consistency in the quality of meals served.

The new menu, including the millet laddus, is being tested for three months. The continuation of this menu will hinge on the children’s response, thus placing the preferences and well-being of the children at the forefront of these dietary changes.