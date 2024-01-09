Kalamazoo Uncorks Its 14th Annual Craft Beverage Week

The vibrant city of Kalamazoo County, Michigan, is ready to uncork its 14th annual Craft Beverage Week, a jubilant 10-day celebration from January 12 to 21. The event, a must-visit for craft drink enthusiasts, will feature an impressive lineup of over 100 events, spotlighting the region’s flourishing craft beverage scene.

Local Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries Take Center Stage

Organised by Discover Kalamazoo, the Craft Beverage Week is a tribute to the county’s local breweries, wineries, and distilleries. The event promises to offer a unique insight into the passion, creativity, and craftsmanship that goes into creating the local brews and spirits. The event is designed to both educate and entertain attendees, offering a mix of tastings, pairings, and behind-the-scenes tours.

A Digital Passport for a Digital Age

This year’s event introduces a novel feature: a free digital passport. This innovative tool allows participants to check into various locations during the event, making them eligible for exclusive prize packages. The passport serves as a guide to the event, helping attendees navigate through the myriad offerings, and adding a fun, interactive element to the experience.

People’s Choice Awards: The Power to the Participants

As part of the festivities, attendees will have an opportunity to vote for their favorite local collaboration. This people’s choice award extends to categories such as the best breweries, distilleries, and bars/restaurants. The voting process, along with further information about the digital passport, is available on the Discover Kalamazoo’s website, thereby making the event accessible and engaging for everyone.

Whether you’re a local, a craft beverage connoisseur or simply looking to explore a thriving beverage scene, the Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week promises to deliver a memorable experience, filled with unique flavors, rich histories, and a strong sense of community.