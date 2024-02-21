JW Lees Brews Success: Securing a New Contract with Blackburn's Cultural Hubs

Imagine walking into the grand entrance of King George's Hall, the air buzzing with anticipation for the evening's performance. As you make your way to the bar, a sense of local pride washes over you, knowing that the drink in your hand comes from a brewery steeped in history and commitment to quality. This is the scene set to unfold in Blackburn, thanks to a newly inked deal between JW Lees and the town's cultural beacons, King George's Hall and Darwen Library Theatre.

A Toast to Tradition and Innovation

At the heart of this story is JW Lees, a family-run drinks firm that has called Middleton home since its inception in 1828. With a portfolio that includes the likes of Original Lager, Bitter, and Manchester Pale Ale, the company has not only upheld traditional brewing methods but has also embraced innovation with seasonal offerings and the Boilerhouse line. Their commitment to quality and community has once again been recognized, as they secure a contract to supply alcoholic and soft drinks to Blackburn's premier cultural venues.

The deal, spanning three years with a potential 12-month extension, marks a continuation of JW Lees' longstanding relationship with these venues. However, it was not simply handed to them; the tendering process was competitive, pitting them against four suppliers in an electronic reverse auction. Emerging victorious, JW Lees has promised fixed prices for the first year, with adjustments linked to the retail price index measure of inflation thereafter, showcasing a blend of stability and adaptability in these uncertain times.

More Than Just a Contract

This partnership goes beyond mere supply and demand. It's about enriching the cultural and leisure landscape of Blackburn with Darwen. Both King George's Hall and Darwen Library Theatre stand as pillars of the community, offering a diverse range of entertainment, from concerts to conferences. This contract with JW Lees is a strategic move to develop a comprehensive catering service that caters to the equally diverse audience these venues attract.

Yet, despite the importance of this contract, details regarding its value remain undisclosed, cited as 'commercial sensitivity'. This veil of secrecy adds a layer of intrigue to the deal, but the focus remains on the positive impact it will have on the local community and economy. By choosing a supplier with deep local roots and a shared vision for community engagement, Blackburn with Darwen Council has demonstrated a commitment to supporting regional businesses and fostering a vibrant cultural scene.

A Future Brewed with Potential

The significance of this contract extends beyond the immediate benefits of having a reputable local supplier. It sets a precedent for how public and private sectors can collaborate to achieve mutual goals. For JW Lees, it's an opportunity to showcase their products to a broader audience, reinforcing their position as a key player in the drinks industry. For the venues and the council, it's about offering an enhanced experience to patrons, ensuring that every visit is memorable, not just for the performances but for the quality of service and products on offer.