Just Poke Expands into Canada: New Outlet, Signature Bowls and Collaborations

In a bold gastronomic move, Just Poke, the Seattle-based poke restaurant chain, has announced its expansion into Canada. The new outpost, located in Richmond, is set to elevate the dining landscape with its fresh, sustainable offerings and innovative culinary collaborations.

Just Poke: The Art of Fusion

The brainchild of Seattle natives, Danny Brawer and Norman Wu, Just Poke has made waves in the food industry with over 35 locations across Western Washington and beyond. The brand’s commitment to delivering delicious, fresh, and sustainable meals has won the hearts of foodies, with a particular focus on poke – a Hawaiian staple that marries raw fish with a burst of flavors and textures.

Innovative Culinary Collaborations

The expansion into Canada marks a significant milestone for the brand, with co-founder Norman Wu expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming creations by the new culinary director. But what sets this expansion apart is the introduction of signature bowls. These have been developed in collaboration with local and national chefs, fitness instructors, and influencers, promising diners an array of unique flavors and bowl options.

Partnering with the Seattle Kraken

The first of these collaborations is with the Seattle Kraken. This partnership has given birth to the Kraken Bento, a culinary masterpiece that will feature rotating chef-inspired specials. In keeping with the brand’s ethos, the Kraken Bento will include signature poke, Kraken rice, and sides, offering a fresh take on the traditional bento box. The Kraken Bento will be part of the quarterly specials, giving diners the opportunity to sample unique, chef-inspired creations throughout the year.