Just Ice Tea Debuts 12-Ounce Cans: Seth Goldman's New Venture After Honest Tea

Following the discontinuation of Honest Tea by Coca-Cola, founders Seth Goldman and Barry Nalebuff, alongside chef Spike Mendelsohn, unveil their latest venture, Just Ice Tea, with a new line of 12-ounce canned teas. Aimed at reinvigorating the organic and fair-trade tea category, these portable cans offer a fresh twist on the beloved beverage, promising to reach consumers on the go with eco-friendly packaging.

Advertisment

Reviving Organic Tea with Innovation

In a bold move to redefine the tea market, Seth Goldman and his team at Just Ice Tea are not just bringing back organic tea but are doing so with an innovative approach. By introducing 12-ounce aluminum cans, they are addressing the demand for more convenient and sustainable options. This decision marks a significant shift from the traditional 16-ounce bottles, with the new packaging designed to appeal to a broader audience seeking both quality and portability in their beverages. The initial launch features three flavors: lemon tea, raspberry tea, and dragon green tea, the latter paying homage to Honest Tea's popular Green Dragon Tea.

Strategic Partnerships and Distribution

Advertisment

Just Ice Tea's strategic launch into the market is supported by partnerships with leading retailers such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Giant Food, and MOM's Organic Market, ensuring widespread availability starting in March. These collaborations underscore the brand's commitment to making organic, fair-trade tea accessible to a wider audience. By leveraging the distribution networks of these retail giants, Just Ice Tea is poised to make a significant impact in the beverage industry, offering a compelling alternative to traditional tea options.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Just Ice Tea

The introduction of Just Ice Tea's canned line is more than just a product launch; it represents a pivotal moment in the organic tea industry. With a focus on sustainability, convenience, and ethical sourcing, Just Ice Tea is setting new standards for what consumers can expect from their beverages. As the company continues to innovate and expand its offerings, the potential for growth and impact on the market is immense. This venture not only exemplifies the resilience and ingenuity of its founders but also signals a new chapter in the evolution of the tea industry.

As Just Ice Tea sets out to make its mark, the journey ahead promises to be filled with opportunities for growth, challenges to overcome, and the potential to redefine the beverage landscape. Through innovation, strategic partnerships, and a commitment to sustainability, Just Ice Tea is not just reviving a beloved brand but is also pioneering a new path for the organic and fair-trade tea category.