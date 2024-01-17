Just Eat Takeaway Reports Steeper than Expected Decline in Orders

Food delivery giant, Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, has reported a decline in orders exceeding analysts' forecasts during the fourth quarter of 2023. Orders fell by 7%, totaling 223.1 million, marking a challenging period for the food delivery industry. The downturn is attributed to changes in consumer behavior, with many opting to cut back on food delivery spending.

Significant Decline in Gross Transaction Value and Orders

The company's quarterly gross transaction value (GTV) dipped by 5% to €6.752 billion, and total orders experienced a 7% slide to 223.1 million. The decline was more pronounced outside Just Eat Takeaway's core markets of Northern Europe, and the UK and Ireland, which saw a 5% increase in GTV during the fourth quarter. Conversely, in North America, the GTV plummeted by 15% in the fourth quarter and 14% year-on-year.

Positive Outlook Despite Downturn

Despite the decline in numbers, Just Eat Takeaway's adjusted earnings were ahead of expectations. The company projects its adjusted EBITDA for 2023 to land around €320 million, a substantial leap from just €19 million in 2022. As a result of these positive earnings, Just Eat shares were up 1.8% to 1,163.00 pence in London early Wednesday.

Just Eat Takeaway's CEO, Jitse Groen, noted that the final quarter of 2023 was the year's best and emphasized a shift in company strategy—prioritizing profitability over relentless growth. The company confirmed it is exploring the partial or full sale of Grubhub, its American counterpart. This strategic shift comes as the company navigates the complexities of an evolving food delivery market.