Food

Joy Mart: A New Addition to Rochester’s College Town Offering Exotic Asian Flavors

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:29 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 10:54 pm EST
College Town, Rochester, an area bustling with the vibrancy of student life and a rich academic environment, recently welcomed a new addition to its business landscape. Joy Mart, an Asian market located on Mt. Hope Avenue, is now open for business seven days a week, offering a variety of specialty items to the local community.

A World of Flavors in One Store

Joy Mart presents a culinary journey across Asia, offering dumplings from China, noodles from Korea, matcha cake from Japan, and even panna cotta drinks from Italy. The grocery section is a tableau of diverse products sourced from various Asian countries including China, Korea, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The market is a testament to the power of food in bridging cultural gaps and creating a shared sense of belonging.

Business with a Purpose

The woman behind the venture is Yaofang (Vicki) Liang, a University of Rochester alumna. Liang’s enthusiasm for her business is rooted in her desire to provide access to these specialty items. She aims to cater not only to students, faculty, and staff of the university, but also to community members by offering familiar tastes and introducing new favorites. Liang’s venture is a clear demonstration of how businesses can cater to diverse communities, fostering a sense of unity through the universal language of food.

Revitalizing College Town

The University of Rochester, which purchased the College Town development in 2023 for $51.5 million, formed the Meliora Development Company LLC to manage and revitalize the neighborhood. University President Sarah Mangelsdorf stated that the purchase is part of a broader strategic and campus master plans to foster a stronger sense of community. The plans, set to be updated later in the year, signal a promising future for College Town. On the horizon is the opening of a Primo Hoagies location in 2024, a further sign of the neighborhood’s continuing evolution.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

