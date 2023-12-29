Journalist Tests and Debunks ‘Hangover Cure’ Breakfast

The battle against the unforgiving aftermath of a night of revelry is an age-old struggle. One such skirmish was recently undertaken by a journalist who, armed with a breakfast recipe touted as a hangover cure, sought relief from a heavy night’s drinking aftermath. The meal, designed by nutritionist Cara Shaw, included eggs, avocado, feta, and mushrooms, among other ingredients intended to alleviate alcohol-induced distress.

The Experiment

Our protagonist, a journalist known for their regular bouts with hangovers, decided to give this remedy a shot following a night of indulgence involving a bottle of Malbec and four spiked seltzers. Despite waking up with a throbbing headache and a shaky body, they prepared the prescribed breakfast. Yet, the promised relief remained elusive. The breakfast, despite being packed with ingredients like eggs and mushrooms known for their restorative properties, proved ineffective.

The Experts’ Take

Experts quoted within the story hold firm that the only surefire way to avoid the dreaded hangover is to abstain from alcohol. They argue that prevention is the best strategy against the onslaught of next-morning symptoms. While some components of the ‘hangover cure’ breakfast, like eggs, are rich in cysteine that helps break down acetaldehyde (a toxic byproduct of alcohol metabolism), and mushrooms, packed with B vitamins that aid liver function, could theoretically help mitigate some hangover symptoms, they cannot replace the body’s need for recovery time.

The Verdict

The article concludes with a playful nod to the classic ‘chicken or the egg’ conundrum, suggesting perhaps the best hangover remedy is simply to surrender to comfort food, like a serving of McDonald’s nuggets. The sobering reality is that no magic breakfast or miracle ingredient can counteract the effects of excessive drinking. The only certain way to prevent a hangover is to moderate alcohol consumption.