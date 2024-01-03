en English
Australia

Jones Village Bakery Hits 90 and Goes Global

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:34 am EST
Jones Village Bakery Hits 90 and Goes Global

In a heartening celebration of its 90th anniversary, Jones Village Bakery, nestled in the heart of Wrexham, has hit a significant milestone. The bakery is now set to supply pancakes to Australia, marking its first significant step into international markets. This landmark achievement is the result of a £2 million investment in a new pancake production line, which not only increased production capabilities but also created 20 new employment opportunities in Wrexham.

Australia Embraces Wrexham’s Pancakes

The bakery’s foray into the Australian market comes as a result of a contract with a major Australian wholesale and distribution firm. The initial agreement involves the supply of three varieties of American-style pancakes: buttermilk, blueberry, and lemon flavors. For the bakery, this deal is not just a business expansion but also a channel to create additional jobs. To keep up with the demand, the bakery is shifting to seven-days-a-week production, leading to an anticipated creation of an additional 20 jobs.

Freezing Technology: The Key Enabler

The partnership with Norish, a specialist freezing company, is instrumental in the bakery’s global expansion. Norish will freeze the pancakes before they are shipped to Australia, ensuring a 12-month shelf life, effectively providing Jones Village Bakery with a global reach.

Google Search: A Twist of Fate

In an intriguing twist, the Australian distributor discovered Jones Village Bakery through a Google search. Impressed with the bakery’s values, product quality, and facilities, the distributor decided to partner with the bakery. Glen Marriott, the Commercial Controller at Village Bakery and a native of New Zealand, played a pivotal role in securing the contract.

Lesley Arnot, the bakery’s Commercial Director, and Simon Thorpe, the Operations Director, expressed their excitement about the bakery’s international expansion. They see this accomplishment as a testament to the quality of their products and an indicator of the potential for future growth. Beyond pancakes, the Australian firm is also considering other products from Jones Village Bakery for potential future distribution, indicating a bright future for the bakery’s international presence.

This milestone is not just a win for Jones Village Bakery, but also for Wrexham, contributing to the local economy and enhancing the reputation of Welsh products on a global scale.

Australia Business Food
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

