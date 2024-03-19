Jon Rahm Infuses Basque Heritage into 2024 Masters Champions Dinner with Chef Jose Andres

Spain's Jon Rahm, the reigning Masters champion, has announced an ambitious menu for the prestigious Masters Champions Dinner at Augusta National Golf Club, drawing heavily on his Basque roots and enlisting the culinary expertise of renowned chef Jose Andres. Rahm, who clinched his first green jacket in April last year, aims to celebrate his heritage and share a piece of his family tradition with the pantheon of golf legends.

From Grandma's Kitchen to Augusta

Rahm's menu is a testament to his Basque heritage, featuring a variety of tapas and pintxos that serve as a nod to his homeland's culinary tradition. Notably, the inclusion of his grandmother's lentil stew recipe, with a touch of innovation from chef Jose Andres, stands out as a heartfelt homage. The collaboration with Andres, a chef celebrated for his humanitarian efforts as well as his culinary prowess, ensures that the dinner will not only offer a taste of Basque country but also embody the spirit of giving back.

A Feast of Champions

The menu goes beyond mere appetizers, offering a choice between a whitefish with asparagus and a seared rib-eye steak with peppers for the main course, with Rahm's personal favorite, the steak, likely to be a highlight. Accompanied by Spanish wines, the meal promises a gastronomic journey through Spain's rich culinary landscape. The dinner, set against the backdrop of golf's most storied tournament, bridges the gap between sport and culture, showcasing the personal stories and heritage of its champions.

More Than a Meal

Yet, the Champions Dinner is more than just an opportunity to savor exquisite food; it's a moment of unity in the sport, bringing together past Masters winners in a celebration of excellence and tradition. Rahm's anticipation of giving a speech to this assembly of golfing greats underscores the significance of the occasion, blending the reverence of the tournament's history with the personal achievement of its latest champion. As the dinner approaches, Rahm's menu stands as a symbol of his journey, from his grandmother's kitchen in Spain to the pinnacle of golf at Augusta.