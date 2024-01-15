en English
Food

Jolly Time Koated Kernels: A Century-Old Popcorn Legacy Pops On

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:31 am EST
Jolly Time Koated Kernels: A Century-Old Popcorn Legacy Pops On

In the heartland of Sioux City, where historic roots run deep, a mother-daughter duo, BJ McClellan and Robbie Rohlena, are keeping a century-old tradition alive. They operate the Jolly Time Koated Kernels Retail shop, a family-owned business that traces its lineage back to 1914. McClellan’s great-great-grandfather, Cloid Smith, laid the foundations of this renowned gourmet popcorn business, a testament to enduring family legacy.

Popcorn: A Timeless Snack

Popcorn, a beloved treat across all age brackets, is the heart and soul of Jolly Time. The shop, bustling with activity throughout the year, witnesses a significant surge in demand during the Christmas season, underscoring popcorn’s perennial appeal. Special occasions like National Popcorn Day, observed on January 19, bring forth exciting deals. Customers purchasing four bags of popcorn are rewarded with a complimentary fifth bag, a testament to the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction.

A Legacy Passed Down Through Generations

Invested in the popcorn business since her formative years, McClellan learned the art of crafting their best-selling Classic Caramel popcorn from her mother. This signature offering, a fusion of sweet and salty, hinges on a traditional family recipe passed down generations. The American Pop Corn Company, the manufacturer of Jolly Time products, prides itself as one of Sioux City’s oldest family-run enterprises, with its products gracing store shelves globally. Their range, including Blast O Butter, Simply Popped, and Healthy Pop, caters to diverse palates and dietary preferences.

More Than Just a Popcorn Shop

But the Jolly Time experience transcends beyond the delectable popcorn. The retail shop doubles as a museum, a tribute to the company’s rich history. Visitors get a glimpse into the journey of the firm, its evolution, and the changing facets of popcorn manufacturing. Innovation is a cornerstone in their business model, evidenced by new popcorn flavors like Maple Bacon and Caramel Cappuccino. These additions undergo meticulous taste testing, a measure to ensure the enduring quality and flavor that Jolly Time is synonymous with.

In a fast-paced world of fleeting trends, it is heartening to see McClellan and Rohlena’s dedication to maintaining popcorn’s enduring popularity. Their shop serves as a reminder of the simple joys popcorn brings, its ability to create lasting memories, and its role as a staple in American snack culture. The legacy of Jolly Time continues to pop and sizzle, just like the kernels in their vintage popcorn machines.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

