Jollibee Foods Ramps Up Capital Commitment in Titan Dining, Aims to Boost Tim Ho Wan

In a tactical move to bolster the growth of its food and beverage portfolio, Jollibee Foods Corp (JFC) recently announced an increase in capital commitment to Titan Dining LP via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Jollibee Worldwide Pte. Ltd. (JWPL). Titan is a private equity fund that owns the Michelin-starred restaurant chain, Tim Ho Wan. The fund size is set to elevate from S$350 million to S$450 million, marking a significant step in JFC’s expansion strategy.

Strengthening the Stake in Titan

JWPL’s participating interest in Titan will witness a surge from 90 percent to 92 percent. This increment will be achieved through JWPL’s acquisition of a 2 percent participating interest from another limited partner in the fund. This transaction underlines JFC’s commitment to fostering the growth of Tim Ho Wan and other potential food and beverage concepts under Titan’s umbrella.

Past and Present Collaborations

JFC’s collaboration with Titan is not a recent development. The food corporation’s ties with Titan trace back to 2021 when JWPL acquired the shares of its remaining partners in Titan Dining. Currently, JFC and Titan share two joint ventures, one for managing Tim Ho Wan’s operations in China, and the other for overseeing Tiong Bahru Bakery and Common Man Coffee Roasters in the Philippines.

Tim Ho Wan’s Growing Presence

Tim Ho Wan, under the robust support of JFC and Titan, currently operates 78 outlets across Asia, with nine of them stationed in the Philippines. The widespread presence of Tim Ho Wan outlets underscores the success of JFC’s strategic expansion plan. In a broader perspective, JFC’s business encompasses a total of 3,318 stores in the Philippines, reinforcing its dominance in the food and beverage sector of the country.