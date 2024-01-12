en English
Business

Jollibee Debuts First Michigan Location Amid Traditional Celebrations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:09 am EST
Jollibee Debuts First Michigan Location Amid Traditional Celebrations

In a remarkable event, Michigan welcomed its first Jollibee restaurant, a beloved Filipino fast-food chain, located at the front perimeter of Lakeside Mall in Sterling Heights. The grand opening was marked by traditional Filipino rituals promising good fortune, including the tossing of coins and candy, and the forecast of snowy weather didn’t deter the anticipation of large crowds.

From Denny’s to Jollibee

The location, which was previously a Denny’s, was announced as the site for a Jollibee outlet in late 2021. This strategic spot now houses the fast-food chain renowned for its signature dishes like Chickenjoy, a hand-breaded fried chicken, Jolly spaghetti, and unique desserts like peach mango pies made with Philippine mangoes. Recently, new side dishes have been introduced to the menu, adding to the culinary delight.

Special Opening Day Offers and Operations

The first 100 customers spending $20 or more on opening day and subsequent days were rewarded with promotional items including Chickenjoy, a beanie, and a tote bag. The Sterling Heights location of Jollibee will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., offering dine-in, take-out, and drive-thru services.

Double Drive-Thru Lanes and Future Plans

Though the restaurant did not open with burger offerings or online ordering – features slated for later implementation, it introduced double drive-thru lanes, a concept shared only with the Orlando, Florida location. Founded in 1978, Jollibee Foods harbors ambitions to become the fifth-largest restaurant company globally, and the Sterling Heights location is a trial for potential expansion in Michigan.

Business Food United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

