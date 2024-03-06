Johnny Rockets & OREO Blend Nostalgia and Innovation with New Cookie Jar Shake Launch

LOS ANGELES, March 06, 2024 - Johnny Rockets, beloved all-American restaurant chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., has today unveiled its latest creation, the Cookie Jar Shake. This new offering, a blend of real ice cream with OREO Cookie pieces and Chocolate Chip Cookies, topped with whipped cream and cookie crumbles, is now available nationwide at participating Johnny Rockets locations through May 31.

Back to Basics with a Twist

According to Taylor Fischer, VP of Marketing for FAT Brands' Fast Casual Division, Johnny Rockets is renowned for its extravagant, hand-spun shakes. This new Cookie Jar Shake, in collaboration with OREO, marks a return to the brand's roots while pushing the envelope of culinary creativity. The shake combines the classic appeal of Johnny Rockets with the universal love for OREO cookies, aiming to create an unforgettable taste experience for customers.

More Than Just a Shake

The introduction of the Cookie Jar Shake is more than just the launch of a new menu item; it's a strategic move by Johnny Rockets to enhance its brand experience and connect with both new and loyal customers. With a history dating back to 1986, Johnny Rockets has established itself as a go-to destination for those seeking quality American fare and a vibrant dining experience. This new shake, available for a limited time, invites guests to indulge in a nostalgic yet innovative treat.

Expanding Horizons

FAT Brands, parent company of Johnny Rockets, continues to make waves in the global franchising market. Owning 18 restaurant brands and franchising over 2,300 units worldwide, FAT Brands is on a mission to offer fresh, authentic, and tasty dining experiences globally. The collaboration with OREO for the Cookie Jar Shake represents a significant step towards blending traditional dining with modern flavors and preferences, underlining the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

As Johnny Rockets and OREO come together to create the Cookie Jar Shake, this partnership symbolizes a blending of tradition and modernity, offering a unique experience that promises to resonate with cookie lovers and shake enthusiasts alike. The limited-time offering not only showcases the innovative spirit of both brands but also sets the stage for future culinary collaborations that can captivate and delight consumers worldwide.