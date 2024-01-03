Jersey Shore’s Beloved ‘The Chicken or the Egg’ Finds a New Roost in Marlton

The Chicken or the Egg, a beloved culinary gem at the Jersey Shore, has successfully transitioned from its somewhat secluded location at the southern end of Long Beach Island to a bustling, highly accessible spot on Route 70 in Marlton. The decision to shift was fueled by years of local triumph and an outpouring of anticipation from loyal patrons. Its new home in Marlton stands in striking contrast to the original Beach Haven venue, boasting a high-visibility spot near a major crossroads, amidst the flurry of traffic, shopping, and an unending stream of passers-by.

Welcoming a New Era

Opening its doors in the summer, the restaurant was greeted by large crowds, a sight that initially led some to hold off their visit. Yet, upon stepping into the establishment, customers are met with plenty of room and a proficient team ensuring smooth operations. The Chicken or the Egg’s Marlton outpost presents an atmosphere that is both fun and inviting, a harmonious blend of a congenial sports bar and a family restaurant.

Expansive Menu and Relaxing Ambiance

Moving beyond its famed reputation for wings and an extensive beer selection, the eatery boasts an all-day breakfast and a range of other dining options. The outdoor area is thoughtfully designed and spacious, offering patrons an exceptional dining experience when the skies are clear. The interior exudes warmth, offering a variety of seating arrangements such as tables, booths, an open dining area, and a generous bar space. This well-received move is reflected in the bustling traffic and positive reviews.

A Fresh Chapter for The Chicken or the Egg

The owners, buoyed by the enthusiastic response, are thrilled to offer their celebrated dishes to the Marlton community in a larger, revamped space. This marks a fresh chapter in the story of The Chicken or the Egg, a testament to the restaurant’s enduring appeal and an exciting glimpse into its promising future.