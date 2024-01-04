en English
Jersey Shore Honors Its Legendary Businesses as 2024 Begins

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:07 pm EST
As 2024 dawns, the Jersey Shore community is taking a moment to pay homage to its most cherished businesses. A recent survey conducted in Monmouth and Ocean Counties has spotlighted the top five legendary local businesses that hold a distinctive place in the hearts of the residents.

Pete & Elda’s/Carmen’s: A Pizza Legacy

Famed for its exceptional thin-crust pizza, Pete & Elda’s/Carmen’s has earned a reputation as one of the best pizzerias in New Jersey. The establishment’s renown extends far beyond the confines of the local community, with its culinary offerings drawing visitors from across the state.

Delicious Orchards: The Taste of Monmouth County

A staple in Colts Neck and Monmouth County, Delicious Orchards is cherished for its outstanding pies, baked goods, and fresh produce. It’s a business deeply woven into the fabric of the community, a testament to the quality of its offerings and the loyalty of its customers.

Joe Leone’s: A Culinary Institution with a Heart

Joe Leone’s has gained notoriety not just for its incredible food, but also for the owner’s commitment to local charities. Joe’s philanthropy has earned him the status of a local hero, demonstrating that business success and community engagement can indeed go hand in hand.

Jersey Mike’s: From Local Favorite to Global Brand

Having its roots in Point Pleasant Beach, Jersey Mike’s has expanded into an internationally recognized brand, known for their subs prepared ‘Mike’s Way.’ The journey from a local establishment to a global chain is a remarkable testament to the quality of its products and its strategic growth.

Jack’s Music: A Melody in the Heart of Red Bank

Jack’s Music in Red Bank, a storied music store, has catered to music legends and locals alike for decades. Its longevity and success stand as a testament to its deep connection with the community and the enduring power of music.

This compilation represents a snapshot of the community’s favorite businesses, indicating the potential for a second edition that could include more beloved local establishments. These businesses are more than just commercial entities; they are part of the community’s identity, fostering a sense of belonging and shared memory among residents.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

