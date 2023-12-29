en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Food

Jersey Food Banks Brace for Post-Holiday Donation Drop Amid Surging Demand

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:28 pm EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 11:31 am EST
Jersey Food Banks Brace for Post-Holiday Donation Drop Amid Surging Demand

Jersey food banks are bracing for a donation downturn post-holidays, amid a significant surge in the number of individuals seeking their assistance. Caritas Jersey, a prominent food bank, has witnessed a staggering fivefold increase in users since 2020. Patrick Lynch, the CEO of Caritas Jersey, expressed apprehensions about a potential drop in contributions in the New Year. The trend is mirrored by St Vincent de Paul, another Jersey food bank, which has also seen an unprecedented spike in requests for help.

A Global Trend

This escalation in food bank usage is not confined to Jersey but is reflective of a broader, global trend tied to the ongoing cost of living crisis. Similar challenges are being faced by organizations worldwide, including food banks in Hartselle, Alabama. Despite the daunting circumstances, efforts are underway to mitigate these issues, ranging from fundraising campaigns to generous donations from corporations.

Community Spirit in Action

An exemplification of this community spirit was seen in Bradley Beach, where the Bradley Food Pantry hosted a Christmas Distribution event. More than 700 families were provided with hot food and toys ahead of the Christmas holiday. The pantry, primarily stocked by donations from local county food banks, managed to distribute over 2,500 toys to families in need.

Challenges in the Charitable Landscape

However, the charitable landscape is dealing with its own set of hurdles. According to a report by Giving USA, donations to charity organizations have plummeted to their lowest level since 1995 in the first quarter of this year. The total amount of charitable giving fell by 3.4% last year to $499.3 billion, a 10.5% decrease when adjusted for inflation. The majority of this decrease is attributed to the loss of donors contributing $500 and below, while corporate giving, foundational giving, and bequests have seen a marginal rise between 2 and 3%.

0
Food Social Weather
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness

By BNN Correspondents

Zomato's 'War Room': A Glimpse into New Year's Eve Preparations

By Dil Bar Irshad

Affordable Luxury: 50 Best Wines Under $50 in a Year of Inflation

By Israel Ojoko

Mead Johnson Nutrition Recalls Nutramigen Powder Over Bacterial Contamination Concerns

By Bijay Laxmi

Burger King Unveils Modernized Logo in Major Rebrand ...
@Business · 29 mins
Burger King Unveils Modernized Logo in Major Rebrand ...
heart comment 0
Expert Releases List of Top 50 Wines Under $50 in an Inflation-hit Market

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Expert Releases List of Top 50 Wines Under $50 in an Inflation-hit Market
Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year’s Eve Video

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sonia Gandhi Shares Love for Indian Cuisine in a New Year's Eve Video
Zomato Gears Up for New Year’s Eve Surge: A Glimpse into the ‘War Room’

By Rafia Tasleem

Zomato Gears Up for New Year's Eve Surge: A Glimpse into the 'War Room'
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful

By Mazhar Abbas

Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
Latest Headlines
World News
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
3 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
3 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
3 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
5 mins
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
5 mins
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
5 mins
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
6 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
8 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
8 mins
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
23 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
24 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app