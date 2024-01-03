en English
Food

Jersey Eats: A Taste of New Jersey Returns with a Bigger, Better Food Festival

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Jersey Eats: A Taste of New Jersey Returns with a Bigger, Better Food Festival

The popular food event series, Jersey Eats: A Taste of New Jersey, has announced its return for 2024, expanding into a two-day festival format. The inaugural event of the year is scheduled for March 2-3 at the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton. The festival will run from noon to 5 p.m. on both days, allowing attendees to explore an array of offerings from over 100 vendors. These include some of New Jersey’s most coveted restaurants, food trucks, markets, bakeries, craft breweries, distilleries, and wineries.

Discounted Tickets and Activities

Tickets are currently available online at a discounted rate, providing the option of a one-day pass for $10 or a two-day pass for $16. Prices at the door will be higher if the event does not sell out in advance. Alongside a diverse range of food and drinks, the event will also feature activities such as a sports lounge, live music, face painting, and balloon twisting, promising a fun-filled day out for the entire family.

Vendor Applications and Updates

Vendors interested in participating have up until February 2 to apply online. The event promises to be a fantastic opportunity for businesses to showcase their products and services to a wide audience. To keep potential attendees and vendors updated, a mailing list is available for those who wish to receive information about vendor applications and ticket sales for future events.

An Invitation to Food Enthusiasts

The Jersey Eats event series encourages food enthusiasts to attend the events hungry, ready to sample the state’s finest BBQ, burgers, sweets, and dishes from all over the world. With its family-friendly atmosphere, the series promises to deliver a gastronomic delight for all attendees and a wonderful platform for vendors to exhibit their culinary prowess.

author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

