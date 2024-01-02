en English
Business

Jefferies Evaluates Lamb Weston Holdings Ahead of FQ2 Earnings Report

By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:26 am EST
Jefferies, a renowned financial analyst firm, has meticulously evaluated Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) as the company nears its FQ2 earnings report. In the year 2023, Lamb Weston Holdings outperformed in the food sector, earning the firm’s attention and analysis. Rob Dickerson, an experienced Analyst at Jefferies, has shed light on a possible inventory risk that the company may face due to an influx of potatoes, surpassing their requirements.

Potential Inventory Write-Down Risk

Dickerson expounded on the potential risk, explaining how a strong yield could result in Lamb Weston Holdings receiving a surplus of potatoes. This oversupply could force the company to sell off its excess inventory at discounted prices, leading to a write-down and a consequential increase in reported Cost of Goods Sold (COGS). This situation could negatively impact the Q2 gross margin, albeit it would be a one-time charge and not a reflection of the company’s core profitability strength.

Trading at a Discount

Despite the potential inventory risk, Jefferies has observed that Lamb Weston’s shares are currently trading at a discount. The company’s shares are valued at a multiple of 10.5X the 2025 EBITDA forecast, which is the lowest since early 2017 and falls below the 10-year average.

Forecast and Price Target

Jefferies has set a price target for Lamb Weston at $133. This estimate is based on a 24-month forward EBITDA forecast and a 12.5x EV/EBITDA multiple. The company is also expected to reap benefits from a strong and high-quality potato crop, which could reduce costs and storage risks, thereby potentially countering the inventory risk.

Business Food United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

