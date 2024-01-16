Jamie Lee Curtis Unveils Her Beloved Lemon Cake Recipe on Today Show

Acclaimed actress Jamie Lee Curtis graced the Today show with her culinary prowess, revealing her cherished lemon cake recipe, which has been a hit in her household for years. The silver screen veteran, with four decades of marital bliss under her belt, spoke fondly of her culinary journey, which began soon after her nuptials.

Advertisment

From Wedding Gifts to Culinary Skills

At her wedding shower, Curtis was gifted an array of recipes by attendees, marking the inception of her culinary voyage. The amalgamation of these recipes and her own exploration in the kitchen has led to the creation of her beloved lemon cake recipe, a tweaked version from Anne Byrn’s Cake Mix Doctor.

A Lemon Cake with a Twist

Advertisment

The secret behind Curtis' moist and rich lemon cake lies in a surprising ingredient: Lemon Jell-O. The actress meticulously demonstrated the making of the cake, starting with blending the batter using a hand mixer, to adding eggs and lemon zest. The entire mixture is then transferred to a pre-greased bundt cake pan, which Curtis emphasized as crucial for achieving the right cake shape.

The actress suggested slightly underbaking the cake at 350 degrees for about 35-40 minutes, ensuring it stays delightfully moist. Once cooled, the cake is topped with a tantalizing lemon glaze made from confectioner's sugar and lemon juice. Curtis also divulged a special tip, recommending the addition of extra glaze in the cake's center for an added burst of moisture.

The Bear and the Culinary Connection

Curtis, known for her role in the second season of The Bear, drew a parallel between her on-screen cooking scenes, which revolved around Christmas, and her real-life kitchen escapades. However, she was quick to note the absence of the emotional drama and drinking that comes with her character's cooking scenes. Curtis further lauded Courtney Storer, the culinary producer on The Bear, for her instrumental role in designing the food-centric scenes, particularly those in the Christmas episode.