Jamestown Food Pantries Report 4,900 Visits in 2023, Highlighting Growing Food Insecurity

Food pantries in Jamestown recorded a significant number of visits in 2023, underscoring the pressing issue of food insecurity within the community. Zoe Absey, the community initiatives manager for Great Plains Food Bank, reported that the food pantries had 4,900 visits last year, serving 777 families through its mobile food pantry. With a food insecurity rate of 7.8% in Stutsman County, this situation reflects a broader challenge faced by approximately 156,500 individuals across the state, translating to 1 in 5 people dealing with food access issues.

Advertisment

Community Response and Identified Barriers

During a meeting held in Jamestown with 21 community members from various organizations, discussions were centered on food access, opportunities, and barriers in the area. Participants identified several obstacles, including a lack of cooking skills and difficulties in finding food resources. Luella Morehouse from the North Dakota State University Extension Service pointed out the lack of cooking skills among some community members, while Danielle Giesler highlighted the challenges faced by families with parents working evening shifts, leaving their children to prepare meals on their own. Concerns were also raised about the homeless population's limited access to necessary cooking facilities, like microwaves.

Improving Coordination and Access

Advertisment

The meeting sparked ideas for enhancing food resource coordination within the community, with suggestions including the development of a comprehensive online presence to consolidate information on food access. Cassie DuBray of the Great Plains Housing Authority emphasized the importance of a unified referral network, while Olivia Schloegel and others suggested the use of QR codes on websites to connect families with all available resources. The need for a paid coordinator to oversee the community's food resources was also discussed, highlighting the importance of a unified approach to address food insecurity effectively.

Looking Forward: Community Solutions and Legislative Action

The discussion concluded with an emphasis on the need for community-based solutions and potential legislative action to address food insecurity more comprehensively. Jerry Bergquist, a local county commissioner, stressed the importance of having a coordinated effort to make the community's response as effective as possible. The meeting underscored the necessity of listening to families who require food access resources and the potential for community action to make a tangible difference in addressing food insecurity in Jamestown and beyond.