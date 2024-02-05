Jameson's Candy: A Sweet Legacy Ends After 79 Years

In a poignant announcement, Jameson's Candy, a beloved family-owned candy store in New Castle, has declared it will be closing its doors after an impressive 79-year run. This cherished local institution, known for its delectable homemade chocolates and candy, has been a part of the community's fabric since its establishment in 1945.

End of an Era

Located at 3451 Wilmington Road, the store has not disclosed an exact date for its closure but hinted that it would likely happen in the summer. The news marks the end of an era for this historic candy store, leaving a bittersweet taste in the mouths of many local residents.

Final Easter Season

Despite the impending closure, Jameson's Candy has assured its loyal customers that it will remain fully operational and continue production for the upcoming Easter season. This move allows patrons one last opportunity to savor their favorite sweets, creating a final set of memories before the store concludes its remarkable journey.

Impact on the Community

The closure of Jameson's Candy is anticipated to leave a significant impact on the community. Having served homemade candy in New Castle for nearly eight decades, the store has woven itself into the lives of generations of residents. As the town prepares to bid farewell to this iconic establishment, the legacy of Jameson's Candy will undoubtedly continue to linger, symbolizing a cherished era of local history.