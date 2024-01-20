Jade Bryant and Jeremy Wheten Set New Record in Downtown Eatery Food Challenge

In an unprecedented display of gastronomic prowess, Jade Bryant and Jeremy Wheten, hailing from Sault and Echo Bay respectively, have set a remarkable new record by each consuming a 14-patty cheeseburger at a downtown eatery. This daring culinary feat has successfully dethroned the standing record of 13 patties, marking a memorable milestone in the history of food challenges.

A Friendly Feast for the Record Books

The duo embarked on this audacious endeavor with no previous experience in food challenges or specialized preparation. Despite the odds, they managed to conquer the 'Stackburger Challenge' within the confining timeline of 90 minutes. Their victory was not achieved in isolation but was a testament to their camaraderie. They supported each other throughout, underpinning their pact that both had to complete the challenge for them to claim the joint record.

Triumph Amidst Trials

Their pursuit of glory was not without trials. The final stages of the challenge were marked by a struggle against the mounting accumulation of cheese and grease, as they recounted in their Facebook livestream. Yet, they persevered, driven by their determination to make their mark in the annals of food challenge history.

Recognition and Future Prospects

Their accomplishment was recognized by the eatery, Stackburger, with a celebratory free t-shirt and the honor of having the burger renamed the 'Jade and Jeremy Duo Burger.' The duo's competitive spirit is far from satiated, however. They are open to undertaking more food challenges and have suggested that more local restaurants should offer such challenges to foster community spirit and camaraderie.