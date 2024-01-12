en English
Business

Jacksons Food Stores and Darigold’s Unique Promo: Win Free Milk for a Year

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:20 pm EST
Jacksons Food Stores and Darigold’s Unique Promo: Win Free Milk for a Year

In a bid to celebrate National Milk Day, Jacksons Food Stores and Darigold have launched a unique promotional campaign allowing customers the chance to win free milk for an entire year. This joint venture aims to celebrate the importance of milk as a basic grocery necessity while also offering customers a chance to save on their yearly expenses.

Participation and Rewards

To partake in this campaign, customers were required to purchase either a gallon of milk or a 59-ounce carton from a Jacksons Food Store on January 11, 2024. The catch, however, was that the purchase had to be made in California and the customer must be a member of Jacksons Let’s Go Rewards program. Following this, seven winners will be chosen through a random drawing, with each winner hailing from one of the seven states where Jacksons operates. Each of these lucky winners will receive a gallon of milk every week for an entire year.

A Collaboration for the Community

Darigold, a popular brand sourced from local farmers in northwest United States, is available at all Jacksons Food Stores. This initiative not only serves as a promotion for both companies but also as an opportunity to give back to the community. Cory Jackson, President of Jacksons Food Stores, has expressed his excitement over the campaign. He emphasized the importance of milk as a basic necessity in every household and his delight in being able to provide it to the community for a full year.

About the Companies

Established in 1975, Jacksons Food Stores operates 300 company-owned stores across seven states. Darigold Inc. is the marketing and processing arm of the Northwest Dairy Association, which is owned by more than 300 family-owned dairy farms spread across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. This collaboration brings together two companies with deep roots in their communities, aiming to further enhance their relationship with their customers while promoting the importance of milk in daily nutrition.

Business Food United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

