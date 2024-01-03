Jackrabbit Cafe in Biddeford Closes Despite Popularity and Acclaim

With a heavy heart, the beloved Jackrabbit Cafe in Biddeford has announced its permanent closure. Despite its high-quality Scandinavian-inspired offerings and its loyal customer base, the cafe has succumbed to an underperforming year. The news of the closure was shared with the public through an Instagram post by the cafe’s co-owners, Anna and Bowman Brown.

A Beacon of Biddeford Baking

Jackrabbit Cafe has been a beacon in the local food scene, known for its exquisite cardamom buns and other baked goods. Its unique blend of flavors and high-quality ingredients have made it a popular spot among locals and tourists alike. However, despite its culinary success, financial viability became a challenge.

Renowned Restaurateurs

The Browns are no strangers to the food industry. They also operate the fine-dining restaurant Elda, which, like Jackrabbit Cafe, was recognized as a top dining destination in the Portland Press Herald’s list last year. Bowman Brown, prior to his venture in Maine, earned a reputation as a six-time semifinalist for the James Beard Award’s Best Chef: Southwest category for his work at Forage in Salt Lake City.

Future Uncertain, But Hopeful

Though the co-owners have remained tight-lipped about their future plans, they hinted that their famous cardamom buns might make a reappearance. Patrons have been advised to stay tuned on Instagram for future updates, stirring anticipation and hope among the cafe’s loyal fan base. Elda is currently on an extended winter break, leaving fans to eagerly await its reopening and any potential new ventures from the Browns. The closure of the Jackrabbit Cafe is a potent reminder of the struggles small businesses face, even those that achieve recognition and initial success.