en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Jack in the Box Shakes Up the Fast-Food Scene with Innovative Smashed Jack

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:27 pm EST
Jack in the Box Shakes Up the Fast-Food Scene with Innovative Smashed Jack

Jack in the Box, a trailblazer in the fast-food industry, has once again demonstrated its knack for innovation by introducing the Smashed Jack, a novel take on the trending smash-style burger. This masterpiece, born out of nearly two years of meticulous development, represents a significant leap in the fast-food burger landscape.

Smashing the Status Quo

The Smashed Jack is not your typical smash-style burger. It is designed to preserve the much-loved crispy edges while still boasting a robust beef patty. Unlike other smash-style patties that often become thinner due to the smashing process, the Smashed Jack retains a meaty bite. This careful balance of textures offers an unparalleled flavor sensation that is a departure from the norm in fast food.

Culinary Innovation that Tastes Better

The Smashed Jack’s winning formula comprises high-quality ingredients and a bespoke sauce. Its rich flavor profile aims to bring the exquisite taste usually reserved for sit-down restaurant burgers to the convenience of the fast-food drive-thru. This culinary innovation has not gone unnoticed. In a recent consumer taste test survey, the Smashed Jack outperformed competitors like Burger King, McDonald’s, and Wendy’s, earning the coveted title of the best burger in fast food.

More Than Just Burgers

But Jack in the Box’s innovation does not stop at burgers. The fast-food giant is also releasing limited-time menu items such as the $3 Jack Wraps and the $20 Mega Munchies Box, available from January 1 through February 18. This is in addition to a long history of pioneering changes, such as the introduction of the two-way intercom system, breakfast sandwiches, portable salads, and Munchie Meals. Furthermore, Jack in the Box Inc., which also franchises Del Taco, is recognized for being one of the first to offer Boba drinks in a drive-thru setting.

With the introduction of the Smashed Jack, Jack in the Box has once again pushed the boundaries of what is possible in fast food, delivering a gourmet experience through the drive-thru window. It is a testament to the company’s enduring commitment to innovation, quality, and the unending pursuit of taste.

0
Business Food United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
37 seconds ago
International Paper Co. Records Modest Stock Price Rise Amid Investor Scrutiny
International Paper Co. (NYSE: IP), the renowned producer of renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products, saw a modest rise in its stock price at the start of a recent trading session. Opening at $36.25, this represented a 1.08% increase from the previous session. Throughout the day, the share price oscillated between $36.205 and $36.85, eventually
International Paper Co. Records Modest Stock Price Rise Amid Investor Scrutiny
Blue Bird Corporation Ushers in New Era of Green Student Transportation in Kentucky
2 mins ago
Blue Bird Corporation Ushers in New Era of Green Student Transportation in Kentucky
Cleveland-Cliffs Expands Board of Directors with New Appointment
2 mins ago
Cleveland-Cliffs Expands Board of Directors with New Appointment
Freshworks Inc Experiences Stock Price Drop: Here's What You Need to Know
48 seconds ago
Freshworks Inc Experiences Stock Price Drop: Here's What You Need to Know
Isaac Schechtman Appointed as Sovrn's Vice President of Product, Ad Exchange
1 min ago
Isaac Schechtman Appointed as Sovrn's Vice President of Product, Ad Exchange
Asia's Middle Distillate Markets Hold Steady Amid Fluctuating Demand and Supply Prospects
1 min ago
Asia's Middle Distillate Markets Hold Steady Amid Fluctuating Demand and Supply Prospects
Latest Headlines
World News
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
31 seconds
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
54 seconds
Wisconsin Lawmakers Deliberate on Reforming Commercial Building Plan Review Process
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
54 seconds
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
Verlo Playfield Project: More Than Just a Game - Fostering Community through Sport
56 seconds
Verlo Playfield Project: More Than Just a Game - Fostering Community through Sport
The Evolution of EMTs: A Journey of Resilience and Adaptability
57 seconds
The Evolution of EMTs: A Journey of Resilience and Adaptability
Democratic Dissent Grows as Biden Bypasses Congress for Israel Arms Sales
1 min
Democratic Dissent Grows as Biden Bypasses Congress for Israel Arms Sales
Presidential Aide Refutes Former CBN Deputy Governor's Criticism of Nigerian Economy
1 min
Presidential Aide Refutes Former CBN Deputy Governor's Criticism of Nigerian Economy
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
3 mins
Julius Yego: Aiming for a Fourth Olympic Appearance Amidst Challenges
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
4 mins
Gail Jenkinson, Labour Councillor, Shifts Allegiance to Green Party
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
13 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
55 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
56 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app