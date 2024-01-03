J.M. Smucker Co. Sells Several Brands to TreeHouse Foods in $20 Million Deal

The J.M. Smucker Co., a leading company in several food categories, has finalized the sale of multiple of its brands to TreeHouse Foods, Inc. The deal, an all-cash transaction, is valued approximately at $20 million USD and includes adjustments based on working capital. The brands involved in the transaction are Bick’s pickles, Habitant pickled beets, Woodman’s horseradish, and McLarens pickled onions. The agreement to this sale was initially signed on October 17, 2023.

Strategic Portfolio Realignment

This transaction signifies a strategic realignment of J.M. Smucker Co.’s portfolio, hinting at a shift towards optimizing its core brand portfolio. Despite the divestiture, the company anticipates that the sale will not significantly affect its adjusted earnings per share for the full financial year. Further details about the impact of this transaction on the company’s fiscal year 2024 outlook will be shared in the forthcoming quarterly earnings call.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

The company’s press release contains forward-looking statements about its expectations. However, it advises investors and followers to exercise caution, as these forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. As is standard, achievements or outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements.

Commitment to Quality and Societal Impact

Despite the sale of these brands, The J.M. Smucker Co. reiterates its commitment to producing high-quality products and making a positive societal impact. Known for leading brands in categories such as coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld sweet baked goods, dog snacks, and cat food, the company underscores its intent to continue upholding its high standards in the industry.