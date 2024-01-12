en English
Food

Italian Master Chef Carmine De Filippo Joins The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:53 am EST
Italian Master Chef Carmine De Filippo Joins The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences

The culinary landscape of The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences has received a significant enhancement with the joining of Italian Master Chef Carmine De Filippo. With over 30 years of experience in the culinary realm, Chef Carmine’s arrival heralds a new epoch of Italian cuisine at the hotel.

A Culinary Maestro Joins The Leela

Chef Carmine officially became a part of The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences on December 12, 2023. His addition to the team is expected to infuse the hotel’s dining offerings with his extensive expertise and passion for Italian cuisine. His rich culinary journey spans across numerous roles in prestigious hotels across several countries, including The Westin in Bangladesh and Malaysia, the Regency Hotel in Kuwait, and Kempinski in Kenya & Djibouti.

From Milan to Gurugram: A Journey of Culinary Excellence

Chef Carmine is a graduate of the C.A.P.A.C culinary school in Milan. His comprehensive culinary techniques and skills are a testament to his education and vast experience. From July 2017, he held the esteemed position of Italian Master Chef for Kenya & Djibouti, a role that further honed his culinary prowess. His extensive experience aligns seamlessly with The Leela’s commitment to luxury and dining perfection.

Anticipating a Gastronomical Revolution

The team at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel & Residences is bubbling with excitement over the anticipated positive impact Chef Carmine will have on the guest dining experience. His joining signifies a significant leap forward for the hotel, cementing its status as a leader in the hospitality industry. As the hotel continues to strive for excellence, the addition of Chef Carmine heralds a promising future for its culinary offerings.

Food Italy
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

