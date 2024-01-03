en English
Food

Italian Food Exports Soar as Mackie’s of Scotland Reports Record Turnover

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:21 am EST
Italian Food Exports Soar as Mackie's of Scotland Reports Record Turnover

The festive season of 2023-24 witnessed a substantial rise in the export of Italian food and drink products, with the total value reaching a staggering 5.3 billion euros. This marked a 6% increase from the preceding year, as reported by Coldiretti, a leading association of Italian farmers.

Notable Growth in Specific Sectors

The association highlighted that the most significant growth was observed in particular sectors. Prosecco, the sparkling Italian wine, saw its exports climb by 4%. However, it was the sales of panettoni, the traditional Italian Christmas cake, that stole the show, soaring by an impressive 8% worldwide.

Bucking the Global Economic Challenges

This positive trend is indicative of the global demand for Italian gastronomic products and underscores a thriving sector. Despite various economic challenges being faced globally, the Italian food and drink export market is expanding its international presence, thereby strengthening Italy’s position in the global gastronomy landscape.

Turnover Boost for Mackie’s of Scotland

In related news, Mackie’s of Scotland, a renowned ice cream manufacturer, reported a rise in its turnover from £17.7 million in 2021 to £20.8 million in the last financial year. The company’s share in the premium ice cream market in the UK climbed by 13%, while its export sales grew by 27%. These robust numbers allowed Mackie’s to expand its workforce to over 100 employees, a first in the company’s history.

Ice Cream and Chocolate Fuel Growth

Selling more than 13.3 million litres, ice cream sales were the backbone of Mackie’s strong revenues. However, the company also experienced a 33% rise in chocolate sales. The Honeycomb flavour, the brand’s second most popular, is available in several big UK stores. The introduction of a new flavour, Indulgent Toffee Fudge, is also said to have contributed to the strengthened sales. With this momentum, Mackie’s now has its sights set on securing more UK listings in the future.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

