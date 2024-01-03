Italian Culinary Magazine Honors Marco Calenzo as Chef of the Year

Marco Calenzo, the Executive Chef at the Four Seasons Hotel at The Surf Club, has been bestowed with the honor of ‘Chef of the Year’ by the esteemed Italian culinary magazine, Gambero Rosso. Chef Calenzo, who established his culinary presence in Miami in the summer of 2023, has rapidly emerged as an ambassador of true Italian cuisine, particularly at the Lido Restaurant situated within the hotel.

Reviving the Lido Restaurant

The Lido Restaurant, once a grand ballroom, has been ingeniously transformed into a dining venue that harmoniously marries Italian and Miami coastal styles. The restaurant offers an array of meals, from breakfast to dinner, including a special Sunday brunch, catering to the diverse palates of its guests.

A Culinary Journey

Chef Calenzo, celebrated for his unwavering commitment to the culinary arts, has collaborated with various culinary teams throughout his illustrious career. His culinary journey, spanning Michelin-starred restaurants worldwide, has been significantly influenced by Asian cuisine. This rich experience has enabled him to infuse a unique blend of Mediterranean dishes with Japanese elements at The Surf Club, providing a refreshing twist to classic dishes.

Signature Dishes and Recognition

His signature dishes, renowned for their bold flavors and artistic presentation, have earned him particular acclaim. Dishes like the Langoustine Carpaccio with a duo of Caviars are a testament to his precision and creativity. The prestigious award from Gambero Rosso, a leading authority on Italian food, wine, and travel, serves as an acknowledgment of his profound impact on the culinary landscape.